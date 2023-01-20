Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Supreme Court leak report findings: Lax security, loose lips

Supreme Court leak report findings: Lax security, loose lips

By: The Associated Press JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN January 20, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eight months, 126 formal interviews and a 23-page report later, the Supreme Court said it has failed to discover who leaked a draft of the court's opinion overturning abortion rights. The report released by the court Thursday is the apparent culmination of an investigation ordered by Chief Justice John Roberts a day after ...

