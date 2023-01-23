Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Appeals – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Talluto

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2023

New York State Court of Appeals Sex Offender Registration Act Sexually violent offender – Foreign conviction and registration People v. Talluto No. 98 Judge Troutman Background: At issue on appeal is whether Section 168-a(3)(b) of the Correction Law requires any person subject to the Sex Offender Registration Act’s foreign registration requirements to be designated a sexually violent offender regardless of whether ...

