Fourth Department – Assault: People v. Anderson

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Physical injury – Weight of evidence People v. Anderson KA 17-01154 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of assault arising from a situation in which he attacked a man employed by a restaurant as a security officer, who was preventing the defendant from ...

