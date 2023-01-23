Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Upcoming Foreclosures as of January 23, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 23, 2023 0

All auctions are held in the Foreclosure Auction Area, Hall of Justice - Lower Level Atrium, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download a PDF or Excel file. Property Address/City/ Zip Code/Auction Date/Auction Time/Plaintiff’s Attorney/Judgment Amount 30 Lighthouse Road Hilton N/A 1/23/2023 10:30 AM RIEHLMAN, SHAFER & SHAW, LLC N/A 948 Chili Center Coldwater Rd Rochester N/A 1/23/2023 11:00 ...

