Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Bregaudit v. Loretto Health and Rehabilitation Center and Pro Scapes

Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Bregaudit v. Loretto Health and Rehabilitation Center and Pro Scapes

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Contractual liability – Exceptions – Releasing a force of Nature Bregaudit v. Loretto Health and Rehabilitation Center and Pro Scapes CA 21-01590 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained when he slipped and fell on ice and snow ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo