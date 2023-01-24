Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP | Matthew Eldred

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2023 0

Harter Secrest & Emery announces that Matthew Eldred has been named a senior associate in the firm. Eldred is a member of the firm’s Corporate and Transactional practice group where he primarily assists private equity and strategic firms with mergers and acquisitions in the middle market. He received a bachelor’s degree magna cum laude, from ...

