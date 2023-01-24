Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Discrimination lawsuit against Irondequoit dismissed

Discrimination lawsuit against Irondequoit dismissed

'Not the proper role for a federal court'

By: Bennett Loudon January 24, 2023 0

A federal judge has dismissed a discrimination lawsuit filed against the town of Irondequoit by a member of the town board.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo