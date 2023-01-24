Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NY bill would stop MSG, other venues from kicking out enemy lawyers

By: The Associated Press MAYSOON KHAN January 24, 2023 0

New York City's Madison Square Garden and other sports venues would be barred from refusing entry to perceived enemies of their owners under a bill introduced to the state Legislature Monday. The proposed legislation comes after the company that owns the famed Garden and other notable venues, including Radio City Music Hall, instituted a policy of ...

