Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Phillips Lytle | Lindsey Haubenreich

Phillips Lytle | Lindsey Haubenreich

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle announces that Lindsey Haubenreich has been elected as partner in the firm. Haubenreich is a member of the firm’s Land, Environment & Energy Practice Group, focusing her practice on environmental, land use and zoning, real estate development and telecommunications matters. She has experience counseling clients on environmental due diligence, environmental compliance and brownfield ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo