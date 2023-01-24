Phillips Lytle | Timothy Kucinski

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle announces that Timothy Kucinski has been elected as partner in the firm. Kucinski is a member of the firm’s Corporate Practice Group, focusing his practice on a comprehensive range of transactional corporate matters, with an emphasis on mergers and acquisitions, domestic and international business transactions, commercial contracts and corporate governance matters. In his ...

