Fourth Department – Dog bite: Cicero v. O'Rourke

Fourth Department – Dog bite: Cicero v. O’Rourke

January 25, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Dog bite Vicious propensities – Veterinary exceptions Cicero v. O’Rourke CA 22-00399 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained after she was bitten by a dog owned by the defendant animal society. The incident took place at the residence of ...

