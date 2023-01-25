Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP | Anna McCarthy

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2023 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Anna McCarthy has been named senior associate in the firm.  McCarthy is a member of the firm’s Labor & Employment practice group where she advises clients on both complex labor and employment issues, as well as privacy and data security concerns. She represents employers in all aspects of ...

