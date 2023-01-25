Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Harter Secrest & Emery LLP | Caitlin Kireker

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP | Caitlin Kireker

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2023 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Caitlin Kireker has been named senior associate in the firm. Kireker is a member of the firm’s Litigation practice group where she represents clients in all phases of litigation, including before arbitration tribunals and appellate courts. She helps resolve business disputes that involve commercial contracts (force majeure, damages ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo