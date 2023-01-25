Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Harter Secrest & Emery LLP | Jonathan Jasinski

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP | Jonathan Jasinski

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2023 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Jonathan Jasinski, has been named senior associate in the firm. Jasinski is a member of the firm’s Private Equity and Venture Capital practice group where he represents clients in a range of corporate matters, including transactions and agreements involving private equity, venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, corporate formations ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo