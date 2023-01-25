Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Harter Secrest & Emery LLP | Margaret Rhoda

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2023 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces that Margaret Rhoda has been named senior associate in the firm. Rhoda is a member of the firm’s Private Equity and Venture Capital practice group where she works primarily with publicly held and private companies in federal securities compliance and corporate governance matters. She brings experience in counseling public ...

