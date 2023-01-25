Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Life insurance assignment: Brettler v. Allianz Life Ins. Co. of North America

Second Circuit – Life insurance assignment: Brettler v. Allianz Life Ins. Co. of North America

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Life insurance assignment Notice requirement Brettler v. Allianz Life Ins. Co. of North America 19-87 Judges Pooler and Lohier Background: The plaintiff commenced an action in his capacity as a trustee of a family trust fund. He sought a declaratory judgment that a policy issued by the defendant, which is owned by ...

