Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Tully Rinckey PLLC | Jason Snyder

Tully Rinckey PLLC | Jason Snyder

By: Daily Record Staff January 25, 2023 0

Tully Rinckey PLLC announces the addition of Jason Snyder as a senior associate in the firm’s Rochester, NY office. Snyder focuses his practice on wills, trusts, estate administration, and real estate law in the greater Rochester area. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University at Buffalo School of Law and his Bachelor of Science ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo