Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – General Municipal Law: Borellie, et al. v. City of Yonkers

Court of Appeals – General Municipal Law: Borellie, et al. v. City of Yonkers

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2023 0

New York State Court of Appeals General Municipal Law Retiree supplement – Regular wages Borellie, et al. v. City of Yonkers No. 95 Judge Wilson Background: This case arises out of a dispute between the city of Yonkers and 39 firefighters, who are permanently disabled and retired as a result of work-related injuries. At issue is whether certain compensation outlined in ...

