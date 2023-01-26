Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court of Claims case dismissed after claimant dies

By: Bennett Loudon January 26, 2023 0

The New York State Court of Claims has dismissed a wrongful conviction lawsuit after the claimant died and nobody stepped forward to represent his estate.

