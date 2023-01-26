Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Child custody and visitation: Conrad v. Conrad

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody and visitation Reduction in parenting time Conrad v. Conrad CA 21-01455 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The petitioner father appealed from an order that modified the parties’ custody and visitation arrangement by awarding the respondent mother sole legal and primary physical custody of the child and reducing ...

