Fourth Department – Driving while intoxicated: People v. Dean

January 26, 2023

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Driving while intoxicated Operating a motor vehicle People v. Dean KA 18-02381 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of driving while intoxicated which he argues is against the weight of evidence. The defendant conceded that he was intoxicated at the time of ...

