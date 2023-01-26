Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded January 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 10, 2023    43 14420 MCCRACKEN ACRES to M&B ACRES LLC Property Address: 518 WHITE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12768 Page: 0106 Tax Account: 098.01-1-4 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14428 MOHAMED, NABIL SAEED to BERARDI, TRENT et ano Property Address: 48 BUNNY RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12768 Page: 0088 Tax Account: 130.01-1-4.21 Full Sale Price: ...

