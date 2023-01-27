Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 9-10, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 9-10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 9, 2023 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT WILLIAMS, LAMAR 217 DEPEW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT Amount: $170.00 WOODS, WANDA L 1345 GENESEE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT Amount: $188.00 WRIGHT, TERRY W 4255 EAST RIVER ROAD, WEST HENRIETTA NY 14586 Favor: CHILI TOWN COURT Amount: $150.00 All data come from the Monroe ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo