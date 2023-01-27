Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded January 10, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 26, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded January 10, 2023     47 NOT PROVIDED 113 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 18 LEE ROAD, GATES NY Lender: BP401K TRUST Amount: $140,000.00 BRIGHTFUL, ANA T & BRIGHTFUL, ANA T Property Address: 1531 SOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $173,704.04 14428 BERARDI, TRENT & ROACH, DELANEY JULE Property Address: 48 BUNNY RUN, CHURCHVILLE NY ...

