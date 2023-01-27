Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Barclay Damon | Naresh Kannan

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2023 0

Barclay Damon announces that Naresh Kannan, current co-chair of the firm’s Patents & Prosecution Practice area and co-leader of the Technology, Communications & Networking Technology, and Emerging Technologies Teams, will serve as the diversity partner in Barclay Damon’s Albany office.

