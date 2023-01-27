Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Barclay Damon | Rob Thorpe

Barclay Damon | Rob Thorpe

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2023 0

Barclay Damon announces that Rob Thorpe will now serve as hiring partner – laterals.  

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo