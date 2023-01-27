Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
HarperCollins, striking workers agree to federal mediation

By: The Associated Press HILLEL ITALIE January 27, 2023 0

NEW YORK (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers and the union representing some 250 striking employees have agreed to enter into federal mediation, the first sign of a possible settlement since the work stoppage began in early November. "We are excited to have this opportunity to continue bargaining with HarperCollins and hope they finally are ready to put ...

