Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 10-11, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 10-11, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 10, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT EATMON, JACQUELINE F 1041 EMERSON STREET APT D, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $4,701.41 ERVEY PRODUCE INC et al 6674 CALLE DE LAINEA SUITE 101, SAN DIEGO CA 94154 Favor: HONEST FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV ESQ Amount: $22,360.00 FARRIS, ZACHARY GLENN et ...

