Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, January 11, 2023

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, January 11, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 27, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 11, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALLIANCE COMMERCIAL LENDING LLC Appoints: VELOCITY COMMERCIAL CAPITAL LLC AURORA FINANCIAL GROUP INC Appoints: ROUNDPOINT MORTGAGE SERVICING CORPORATION GENTILE, MARIE A Appoints: GENTILE, ANTHONY M NICOLAY, THOMAS W Appoints: NICOLAY, JACQUELINE M RUSSELL, THOMAS E JR Appoints: VACCARO, JAMES

