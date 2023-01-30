Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Civil Litigation: The cost of convenience: Tips to avoid litigation when granting authority

By: Special to The Daily Record Katherine T. McCarley January 30, 2023 0

To avoid the annoyance of troublesome processes and procedures, people and businesses sometimes choose to make decisions based on convenience. For some, convenience comes in the form of quick grants of authority to another for one-off business-related tasks. When authorization to act on another’s behalf is given, the one who receives the authority is called ...

