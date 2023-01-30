Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Doctor gets nearly 17 years in prison for vast opioid scheme

Doctor gets nearly 17 years in prison for vast opioid scheme

By: The Associated Press January 30, 2023 0

A Detroit-area doctor was sentenced Monday to nearly 17 years in prison and ordered to pay $30 million for leading a scheme to bill Medicare and private insurers for unnecessary painkiller injections and write prescriptions for millions of opioids. Frank Patino's fraud lasted years and was one of the most egregious health care schemes in U.S. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo