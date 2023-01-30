Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Rear-end collision: Foote v. March

Fourth Department – Rear-end collision: Foote v. March

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Rear-end collision Non-negligent explanation Foote v. March CA 21-01663 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries he sustained when he was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by the defendant. He appeals from an order that denied his motion for partial summary judgment ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo