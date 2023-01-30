Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Second child: sexual assault felony offender: People v. Gozdziak

By: Bennett Loudon January 30, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Second child sexual assault felony offender Foreign conviction – Proper analog People v. Gozdziak KA 22-00667 Appealed from Erie County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of attempted rape. He argues that it was in error to sentence him as a second child sexual assault felony offender. Ruling: The Appellate ...

