Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded January 12, 2023

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded January 12, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded January 12, 2023    38 NOT PROVIDED RWJ DEVELOPMENT LLC to OM TRUST Property Address: TRANSIT WAY, SWEDEN NY Liber: 12768 Page: 0670 Tax Account: 084.01-1-1.007 Full Sale Price: $225,000.00 14420 OLAS, CHARLES et ano to UNGER, CYNTHIA J et ano Property Address: 1023 WEST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12769 Page: 0127 Tax Account: 067.02-2-3.13 Full Sale ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo