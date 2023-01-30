Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded January 12-13, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff January 30, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded January 12, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JM BOUTIQUE BY MELANIE 535 STATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - RAMOS LOPEZ, MELANIE 167 BANCROFT DRIVE, GREECE NY 14616 TR NAILS & SPA 1709 CRITTENDEN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - TRUONG, THUONG 16 RAYNE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE WESTSIDE ...

