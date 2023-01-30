Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

Sheriff sued for ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ defamation

By: The Associated Press January 30, 2023 0

A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly "Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show "Wheel of Fortune." Because of the sheriff's posts, ...

