Barclay Damon | Carolyn Crowley

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2023 0

Barclay Damon announces that Carolyn Crowley will serve as coordinator for the Helping Attorneys and Their Children (HATCH) program. The HATCH program provides enhanced support to new parents regarding their parental leave.

