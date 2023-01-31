Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Barclay Damon | Jim Milbrand

January 31, 2023

Barclay Damon announces that Jim Milbrand will serve as co-chair of the firm’s Commercial Litigation Practice Area.  Milbrand is a member of the commercial litigation, torts & products liability defense, white collar & government investigations, and mass & toxic torts practice areas.

