Barclay Damon | John Cook

January 31, 2023

Barclay Damon announces that John Cook, a member of the intellectual property litigation and trademarks, copyrights & IP transactions practice areas, communications & networking technology team and chair of the firm’s Technology Committee, will serve as the intellectual property litigation practice area co-chair.

