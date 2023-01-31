Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County DA’s weekly update

By: Daily Record Staff January 31, 2023 0

A Monroe County jury convicted Seth Larson, 41, of second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse for the murder of Lisa Shuler, 37.

