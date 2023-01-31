Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / New trial ordered in witness tampering case

New trial ordered in witness tampering case

Voir dire by federal judge was inadequate

By: Bennett Loudon January 31, 2023 0

A federal appeals court has ordered a new trial for a man convicted of jury retaliation because of an insufficient voir dire process.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo