Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Labor Law: Hyde v. BVSHSSF Syracuse, et al.

Fourth Department – Labor Law: Hyde v. BVSHSSF Syracuse, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Labor Law Proximate cause – Contributorily negligent Hyde v. BVSHSSF Syracuse, et al. CA 22-00501 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced a Labor Law and negligence action seeking damage for injuries he sustained on a construction site when he fell to the ground from a third-floor wooden ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo