Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 14, 16-17, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded January 14, 16-17, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 14, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT KEYSER, HOLLEY L NA, NY Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: TREVETT CRISTO ESQ Amount: $2,787.73 STORY, ALISHA S 53 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: MARINER FINANCE LLC Attorney: TREVETT CRISTO ESQ Amount: $4,264.78 All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded January 16, 2023 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ARTIS, MARTEZ LADALE et al 915 ...

