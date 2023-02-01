Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, January 17, 2023

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded January 17, 2023 POWER OF ATTORNEY ADVANCED COATING SERVICE LLC Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORP ADVENT AUTOMOTIVE INC Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORP CALKINS TECHNICAL PRODUCTS INC Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORP GOLDEN EAGLE RESTAURANT INC Appoints: MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION GRIFFIN, ELIZABETH Appoints: SYRACUSE, SUSAN JOOSTEN, MARY T Appoints: JOOSTEN, GARY J OKEN ...

