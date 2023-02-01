Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Phillips Lytle LLP I Benjamin Cranston

Phillips Lytle LLP I Benjamin Cranston

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle LLP announces that Benjamin Cranston has been promoted to senior associate as of January 1, 2023. Cranston is a member of the family wealth planning practice group, concentrating his practice in the areas of estate and trust planning, including assisting clients with issues related to estate and gift taxation, elder law and Medicaid, as ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo