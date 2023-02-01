Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Phillips Lytle LLP | Samuel Borbor-Sawyer

Phillips Lytle LLP | Samuel Borbor-Sawyer

By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2023 0

Phillips Lytle LLP announces that Samuel Borbor-Sawyer has been promoted to senior associate as of January 1, 2023. Borbor-Sawyer, a member of the firm’s litigation practice group, practices in the areas of business disputes and commercial litigation, including breach of contract and business torts. He has experience in federal and state motion practice, appellate practice, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo