Home / News / Plaintiff wins small claims case over broken washing machine

Plaintiff wins small claims case over broken washing machine

Express warranty created by seller's statements

By: Bennett Loudon February 1, 2023 0

A judge in Penfield has ruled that a woman selling a washer on Facebook Marketplace must refund the $250 she received because the washer was broken. Penfield Justice James P. Mulley Jr. ruled that the defendant breached an express warranty. Facebook Marketplace connects buyers and sellers of goods through listings viewable by anyone on Facebook. Sellers provide photographs ...

