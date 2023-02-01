Underberg & Kessler LLP | Tyler Stark

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff February 1, 2023 0

Underberg & Kessler LLP announces that Tyler Stark has joined the firm. Stark is an associate in the firm’s Real Estate & Finance practice group where he represents clients in the purchase, sale, and mortgage financing of real property. He negotiates agreements, conducts due diligence, reviews real estate titles, and works closely with clients to ...

