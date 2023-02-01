Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Underberg & Kessler LLP | Veronica Devries

By: Patty Remmell February 1, 2023 0

Underberg & Kessler LLP announces that Veronica Devries has joined the firm. Devries is an associate in the firm’s Corporate & Business and Municipal Law practice groups. She assists clients with a range of business transactions from simple contract negotiations for individual business owners to complex mergers and acquisitions for private and public companies. Devries ...

