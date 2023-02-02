Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Average long-term mortgage rate falls a fourth straight week

Average long-term mortgage rate falls a fourth straight week

By: The Associated Press February 2, 2023 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate declined for the fourth week in a row, a sign of relative stability that could potentially open the door for some prospective homebuyers to get back in the market. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell to 6.09% from 6.13% last week. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo